Italian Energy & Infrastructure Sector Leader Paolo Esposito Joins Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria

MILAN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria once again grows its market strengths with the addition of Paolo Esposito, a leader in the Italian energy sector, as a partner. Esposito previously headed the Italian Energy & Utilities department at Allen & Overy, and subsequently the Energy, Infrastructure and Project Finance practice at CBA Studio Legale e Tributario.

A corporate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) lawyer by training, Esposito has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the energy sector and works with top stakeholders, providing strategic advice in major projects, including M&A and industry specific contracts. He joins Greenberg Traurig's global Energy & Natural Resources Practice, a sophisticated team with more than 120 professionals.

"All eyes are on the energy sector on a global scale, not just for governmental agencies but also for public and private companies, given the potential for significant economic impact from changes in regulations, supply chain issues, manufacturing, and alternative fuels and modalities. As with other sectors key for businesses today, Greenberg Traurig seeks to exceed client expectations by having attorneys in place who are not only great attorneys, but who are considered critical major players in those particular areas," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "We look forward to having Paolo play an expanded role in the Italian energy sector in collaboration with colleagues throughout our five offices in Europe, our Latin America practice, our growing Asia practice, the Israeli practice team, and our Energy, Corporate, and other highly skilled teams in the United States."

"The energy sector is proving vital to global economic structures. Paolo's lengthy and deep experience in the energy market will give an important new impetus to the team, complementing the firm's professionals already active in the energy sector, including Pietro Caliceti in Milan, who is involved in some of the most innovative sectors, including hydrogen," Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria Co-Managing Partner Luigi Santa Maria said.

"Italy's energy and climate goals through 2030 have been called very ambitious and this means we should see a great deal of activity throughout the region, including opportunities for the private sector in related areas such as real estate and infrastructure development. Paolo's global experience will serve our clients well," said Marzio Longo, leading Real Estate practitioner who serves as hiring shareholder for the Milan office.

"I am excited about the opportunity offered to further strengthen the energy practice of a top international firm like Greenberg Traurig, as well as collaborating with the firm's respected professionals globally," Esposito said. "Strategically, the goal is to seize the important challenges of the market on behalf of clients."

Esposito received his J.D. from the University of Milan in 1985 and was admitted to practice in 1989. He is an avid author and regularly writes and presents on key energy sector topics. Esposito is often honored by organizations and publications, including recognition in Legal 500, most recently in the EMA edition as a Recommended Leader in 2020 and 2021; receiving the Legal Community Energy Award as Oil & Gas Attorney of the Year for 2018, 2016, and 2015; being ranked in the Chambers and Partners Europe Guide, 2015 through 2018; and being named the Top Legal Awards Energy Professional of the Year for 2012.

About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across most sectors of the energy industry, including oil and gas, LNG, electricity, coal, wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, and water. The firm's exceptional multi-office platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the U.S. and internationally.

Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria is the result of the combination of Greenberg Traurig, LLP with its long-term ally, Santa Maria Studio Legale Associato - a renowned legal boutique, founded in 1970 by Alberto Santa Maria in Milan. Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria is the fifth GT office in Europe and the 40th office in the world and comprises more than 50 lawyers. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/locations/milan LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/greenberg-traurig-santa-maria/

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

