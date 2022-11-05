AUO A.R.T. Powered Acer and BenQ Displays Receive World's First TÜV Reflection Free Certification

A.R.T. delivers realistic, crystal clear visuals and a comfortable, eye-care display interface under different ambient lighting conditions thanks to its unique surface coating and anti-glare properties. Four key features of A.R.T., which include high contrast in bright environments, eye comfort, high color saturation, and energy efficiency. Increased saturation and energy efficiency are achieved through the technology with no further adjustments to light intensity, eliminating interference and fatigue caused by glare and reflections.

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AUO Corporation today (10/31) announced that its range of displays based on its proprietary Advanced Reflectionless Technology (A.R.T.) has obtained the world's first "Reflection Free" certification from TÜV Rheinland, ensuring that AUO displays maintain their clarity and readability in bright environments. This announcement means that international brands, such as Acer and BenQ, who use AUO A.R.T. in their desktop display products can now achieve outstanding anti-glare and anti-reflection performance, and obtain TÜV Rheinland certification, helping consumers to select the right eye-care products based on their usage environment and habits.

In the past few years, the sharp rise in remote work and distance learning has led to an increase in average screen time, making display performance and comfort all the more critical. AUO A.R.T. delivers realistic, crystal clear visuals and a comfortable, eye-care display interface under different ambient lighting conditions thanks to its unique surface coating and anti-glare properties. As a result, it became the first recipient of the reflection-free certification from TÜV Rheinland. The validation was based on numerous strict international regulations, including screen surface treatment, glare and reflection testing, and most importantly, Ambient Contrast Ratio (ACR), which refers to the display's image quality and color contrast under bright light, representing the LCD performance under different ambient light sources. Test results indicated that AUO's A.R.T. maintained an ACR of more than 30:1 in bright environments, and achieved an extraordinary diffuse reflection rate. Acer and BenQ desktop displays incorporating AUO's A.R.T. completed corresponding tests against the same standards. Double certification of the panels and final products provides consumers with a more eye-caring option.

James Chen, Senior Vice President of AUO's Display Strategy Business Group, said, "AUO's A.R.T. has received positive customer feedback since its debut at the SID Display Week 2019 in the U.S. In response to the increasing usage of consumer displays, AUO refined its technology and obtained TÜV Rheinland's accreditation for desktop monitors, televisions, and displays of all sizes. Additionally, through collaboration with Acer and BenQ, we introduce certified products that comply with international safety standards, providing consumers with displays that bring sharper, brighter yet still eye-caring visual experiences over extended periods."

Jennifer Wang, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland Taiwan, stated, "Reflections from ambient light make screens difficult for users to read. We developed the first reflection-free certification in the market to test how ambient light reflects off the screen. The certification ensures a clear reading experience whether the user is in the office or in a bright coffee shop, catering to work and leisure. In the future, we will continue to work with AUO to promote eye-care terminal products."

AUO showcased its range of eye-care products based on the four key features of A.R.T., which include high contrast in bright environments, eye comfort, high color saturation, and energy efficiency. Increased saturation and energy efficiency are achieved through the technology with no further adjustments to light intensity, eliminating interference and fatigue caused by glare and reflections.

AUO is devoted to promoting its A.R.T. products so that consumers can comfortably use displays without the stress of ambient light in the office, at school, or at home, for applications from gaming and entertainment, to graphic design. AUO products that have received the TÜV Rheinland reflection-free certification include 27", 32", and 65" monitors and TV panels, and their initial introduction into the consumer market can be seen in products such as the Acer's Predator XB323K RV 32" 4K gaming monitor and the BenQ SW321C 4K photographer monitor. These are the first wave of products to receive reflection-free certification; future products of other brands and applications will soon be announced.

