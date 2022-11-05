Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Teams Up with Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon

Collaboration brings together two of the region's tourism industry partners to welcome runners from around the world to experience the very best Wine Country has to offer.

SONOMA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon (N2S) today announced a new, multi-year title partnership agreement.

The 2023 Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon & Rosé 5K (#STSN2S) returns the weekend of July 15 & 16, welcoming thousands of participants from around the world to experience 13.1-miles of racing and tasting.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the North Bay to really shine! We have so much to offer: wineries, redwoods, beaches, parks, and more," said Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin. "The new STSN2S half-marathon and Rosé 5K partnership will bring greater awareness to the Sonoma County Airport and also bring more visitors and revenue to our communities. I look forward to welcoming the runners and their families and friends to Sonoma County."

Both STS and N2S have built outstanding reputations in the local community, each sharing common values when it comes to creating economic impact and promoting travel in Wine Country. Featuring the new social media hashtag #STSN2S, the agreement aligns two of the region's tourism partners joining efforts to promote a world-class destination event and the airport's soon-to-be-opened new terminal.

"We are thrilled to be the title sponsor of the Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon because it aligns so clearly with the airport's longstanding commitment to community engagement and supporting special events which enhances our communities, wellness and promote civic pride in our community," said Jon Stout, Airport Manager. "The event is truly a marriage of fitness enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs coming together to do something positive and meaningful. STS is half the travel distance and twice the experience and we're proud our new terminal will become the gateway to Wine Country for these amazing athletes."

Named one of the most scenic half-marathons in the United States, race weekend starts on the morning of Saturday, July 15 with the popular Rosé 5K. Featuring an on-course rosé tasting station, the Rosé 5K showcases 3.1-miles of beautiful vineyards and panoramic hillside views, finishing with a post-race "Rosé Garden" in historic Sonoma Plaza.

"With a shared passion and commitment to creating incredible Wine Country experiences, this new partnership with the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport represents a perfect pairing," said Phyllis Blanchard, Director of Partnerships for the event. "The airport is such a vital part of the Sonoma community, and we are proud to partner with them to make it more convenient for runners to travel. Working together, our goal is to make the race even more successful by enhancing the experience for runners, spectators, and everyone involved once they touch down on the runway in Sonoma County."

Sunday's 13.1-mile main event starts under a hot air balloon at the opulent Cuvaison Winery, just off California Highway 121. Runners enjoy the beautiful vistas of the Napa-Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area and a number of rustic farms and lavish estates along the route. The final mile takes participants straight down Broadway, past Sonoma's historical landmarks, and ends with a Wine Tasting Festival adjacent to City Hall.

"Flying into STS for a weekend of running and wine is the perfect getaway to explore everything that Sonoma Valley has to offer," said Tim Zahner, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau. "With stunning scenery and incredible wines, it is no wonder this event is one of the most popular half-marathons in the United States. So mark your calendars and book your travel early, because the 2023 STS Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon is sure to be an unforgettable experience."

For a complete race weekend schedule and more, visit RunNapatoSonoma.com and follow the event on social media @Napa2SonomaHalf with hashtag #STSN2S.

