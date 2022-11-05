Submit Release
News Search

There were 398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,143 in the last 365 days.

MEDTRONIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Medtronic plc - MDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 7, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Medtronic plc MDT, if they purchased the Company's shares between June 8, 2019, and May 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Medtronic and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mdt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 7, 2022.

About the Lawsuit

Medtronic and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 26, 2022, the Company reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, and provided guidance for fiscal year 2023, disclosing that as a result of the company's need to improve its quality control system and its expectation that the MiniMed 780G model - which Defendants had repeatedly identified as crucial to future growth - would not be approved in 2023, the company expected revenues from its Diabetes Group to decline between 6% and 7% in fiscal year 2023.

On this news, shares of Medtronic fell $6.10 per share, or nearly 6%, from a close of $105.54 per share on May 25, 2022, to close at $99.44 per share on May 26, 2022.

The case is The Trustees of the Welfare and Pension Funds of Local 464A – Pension Fund, The Trustees of the Local 464A United Food & Commercial Workers' Union Welfare Service Benefit Fund, and The Trustees of the New York-New Jersey Amalgamated Pension Plan for Acme Employees v. Medtronic plc, et al., Case No. 22-cv-02197.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005609/en/

You just read:

MEDTRONIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Medtronic plc - MDT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.