Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office Sponsors 'Race & Jury: How Bias and Prejudice Impact the Jury System' Program

The New Jersey office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP sponsored the "Race & Jury: How Bias and Prejudice Impact the Jury System" program Oct. 26 at Seton Hall University School of Law in Newark, New Jersey.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New Jersey office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP sponsored the "Race & Jury: How Bias and Prejudice Impact the Jury System" program Oct. 26 at Seton Hall University School of Law in Newark, New Jersey. Panelists discussed issues concerning race, bias, and diversity in connection with jury trials. These include New Jersey's new rules for jury selection rules and attorney voir dire stemming from State v. Andujar and the related commission convened by the New Jersey Supreme Court.

Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Ian S. Marx moderated the panel, which consisted of Honorable Susan D. Wigenton, United States District Court Judge for the District of New Jersey; Honorable Hany Mawla, Judge of the Appellate Division of the Superior Court of New Jersey; Philip R. Sellinger, United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey; Karen Thompson, senior staff attorney, ACLU-NJ; and Dr. Maithilee Pathak, partner, R&D Strategic Solutions.

The program was introduced by Greenberg Traurig Labor & Employment Shareholder Galit Kierkut with closing remarks delivered by Eric D. Wong, a Greenberg Traurig Litigation shareholder. Kierkut and Wong serve as co-chairs of the firm's New Jersey Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. The program was hosted by several New Jersey Bar affinity groups including the Asian Pacific American Lawyers Association, Association of Black Women Lawyers of New Jersey, Garden State Bar Association, Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey, New Jersey Muslim Lawyers Association, New Jersey Women Lawyers Association, and South Asian Bar Association of New Jersey. A representative of each bar association spoke during the cocktail reception that followed the program.

"We are proud to have sponsored this incredible event, and, together with the panelists and hosts, bring awareness to issues concerning race, bias, and diversity associated with jury selection in our state," Kierkut said.

"Greenberg Traurig is proud to support diverse bar organizations across New Jersey and sponsor impactful events that explore issues of race, bias, and diversity in jury trials," Wong said.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP