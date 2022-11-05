Submit Release
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Seed Ranch Flavor Co. brand Everything But… The Sushi & Dumplings Hot Sauce and Umami Everyday Sauce recalled due to undeclared soy

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/seed-ranch-flavor-co-brand-everything-sushi-dumplings-hot-sauce-and-umami-everyday

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Seed Ranch Flavor Co.
  • Product: Everything But… The Sushi & Dumplings Hot Sauce, Umami Everyday Sauce
  • Companies: Oscar and Libby's Gift Store Inc., Elliot Home + Lifestyle
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Soy
  • Category: Condiments
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Distribution

Seed Ranch
Flavor Co.        

Everything
But… The Sushi
& Dumplings Hot Sauce   

148 ml     

8 60008 58851 7

071122

081822

6188 BB061025  

Sold online and from Oscar and Libby's
Gift Store Inc. stores in Victoria,
British Columbia                                        

Seed Ranch
Flavor Co.

Umami
Everyday Sauce

148 ml

8 67732 00032 2

031422

 

Sold at Elliot Home + Lifestyle,
462 4 Street SE, #203, Medicine Hat,
Alberta

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain soy which is not declared on the label.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

