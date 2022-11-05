Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Bliss Balls brand Chocolate Ginger and Everland brand Chocolate Hazelnuts recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/bliss-balls-brand-chocolate-ginger-and-everland-brand-chocolate-hazelnuts-recalled-due

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Bliss Balls, Everland

: Bliss Balls, Everland Product : Chocolate confections

: Chocolate confections Companies: Jiva Manufacturing & Distribution Inc.

Jiva Manufacturing & Distribution Inc. Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Bliss Balls Chocolate Ginger 285 g 0 59443 25202 6 Best Before

30032023 Everland Chocolate Hazelnuts 113 g 0 59443 75092 8 Best Before

30092023

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)