Submit Release
News Search

There were 403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,097 in the last 365 days.

OSCAR DE LA RENTA AND MYTHERESA HOST A COCKTAIL PARTY TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF THE EXCLUSIVE OSCAR DE LA RENTA X MYTHERESA CAPSULE COLLECTION

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Oscar de la Renta and Mytheresa hosted a cocktail party to celebrate their exclusive capsule collection and successful ongoing relationship. Co-Creative Directors of Oscar de la Renta, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia co-hosted the evening with Tiffany Hsu, Vice-President of Womenswear & Kidswear Fashion Buying at Mytheresa. 

The event took place at SAGA, one of the latest scenic fine dining restaurants in downtown Manhattan. Guests were greeted with specialty cocktails and music by DJ Nikki Kynard, while enjoying mesmerizing, 360-degree views of the city. 

Please credit all images: Oscar de la Renta x Mytheresa 
Photographer: Madison Voelkel, BFA 
Where: New York, NY 

Link to event imageryhttps://we.tl/t-XCY9rFy2bt

Guests included: 
Coco Bassey 
Elizabeth Sulcer 
Jessica Wang 
Lily Chee 
Zion Moreno 
Reign Judge 
Tina Leung 
Tina Craig 
Ezra William 
Philip Lim 
Prabal Gurung 
Sai de Silva 
Jenny Walton 
Dorothy Wang 
Lameka Fox 
Jenna Rennert 

Laura Kim, Co-Creative Director Oscar de la Renta 
Fernando Garcia, Co-Creative Director Oscar de la Renta 

Michael Kliger, CEO, Mytheresa 
Heather Kaminetsky, President North America, Mytheresa 
Tiffany Hsu, Vice-President of Womenswear & Kidswear Fashion Buying, Mytheresa 

About Oscar de la Renta 

Oscar de la Renta is one of the world's leading luxury good firms. The New York-based company was established in 1965, and encompasses a full line of women's accessories, bridal, childrenswear, fragrance and home goods, in addition to its internationally renowned women's ready-to-wear collection. 

For further information about Oscar de la Renta: www.oscardelarenta.com.

About Mytheresa 

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated edit focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. 

The NYSE listed company reported €612.1 million net sales (+36.2% vs. FY20) in its first fiscal year as a public company (https://investors.mytheresa.com).

Media Contact: Aaron Alexander, aaron.alexander@mytheresa.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oscar-de-la-renta-and-mytheresa-host-a-cocktail-party-to-celebrate-the-launch-of-the-exclusive-oscar-de-la-renta-x-mytheresa-capsule-collection-301669503.html

SOURCE Mytheresa

You just read:

OSCAR DE LA RENTA AND MYTHERESA HOST A COCKTAIL PARTY TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF THE EXCLUSIVE OSCAR DE LA RENTA X MYTHERESA CAPSULE COLLECTION

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.