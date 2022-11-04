Submit Release
Việt Nam attends 10th Council of ASEAN Chief Justice Meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, VIETNAM, November 4 - Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Việt Nam Nguyễn Hòa Bình attended the 10th Meeting of the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices held on November 4 in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia was the first country to host the meeting in-person after it was held online for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to its discussion content, Vietnamese Chief Justice Nguyễn Hòa Bình said the focus was on issues of public concern.

Bình said Việt Nam had always participated actively in these meetings and put forth many constructive initiatives.

Many of these regarding the control and prevention of COVID-19 were greatly appreciated by the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices.

In an effort to conduct e-court activities through the application of information technology, Việt Nam has actively implemented specific steps to improve the quality of its court operations.

The 10th Council of ASEAN Chief Justices meeting had 10 working sessions with topics relating to the application of information technology in the court. VNA/VNS




