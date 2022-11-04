More than 18,000 Jobs Created Year-Over-Year in Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 4, 2022

Unemployment Rate at 4.6 per cent with 6,100 Jobs Added Month-to-Month

Today, October 2022 job numbers were released by Statistics Canada, showing Saskatchewan's strong, continued job growth, with 18,600 jobs added compared to October 2021. Saskatchewan also saw seasonally adjusted employment increase by 6,100 jobs from last month. All jobs were full-time employment.

The provincial seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.6 per cent in October, down from 6.3 per cent in October 2021, placing Saskatchewan third among the provinces and below the national average of 5.2 per cent.

"Saskatchewan continues to see one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country," Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison said. "Saskatchewan is full of opportunity, and with over 50 new jobs created every day over the past year, our province remains the best place to live, work and raise a family in all of Canada. That's growth that works for everyone."

Record highs for the month of October were set:

Off-reserve Indigenous Employment: 62,700

Off-reserve Indigenous Full-time Employment: 52,000

Saskatchewan Employment: 581,400

Saskatchewan Full-Time Employment: 477,800

Saskatchewan Female Employment: 273,600

In October 2022, full-time employment increased by 22,100 (+4.8 per cent) and part-time decreased by 3,600 (-3.4 per cent) when compared to October 2021.

Over the same period, off-reserve Indigenous employment was up 1,000 (+1.6 per cent) for 23 consecutive months of year-over-year increases. Indigenous youth employment was down 700 (-6.0 per cent) after eight consecutive months of year-over-year increases.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for professional, scientific & technical services, up 6,800 (+26 per cent), health care & social assistance, up 5,100 (+5.6 per cent), and accommodation & food services, up 5,000 (+16.3 per cent).

