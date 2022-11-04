Deadline for 2022 Saskatchewan Order of Merit Nominations Extended

CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 4, 2022

The deadline to submit nominations for the province's highest honour, the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, has been extended to December 12, 2022.

"We have so many people in Saskatchewan with exceptional achievements that enrich our province as a whole," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "I encourage everyone to celebrate the accomplishments of our remarkable citizens and consider nominating a deserving individual for the Saskatchewan Order of Merit."

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit was established in 1985 to recognize excellence, achievement and contributions to the cultural, social and economic well-being of the province. Previous recipients have come from diverse backgrounds and have made contributions to the arts, business and industry, agriculture and volunteer service.

Nominees must be current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan. Any individual or group can submit a nomination, but the nomination must be for an individual, not an organization. Posthumous nominations are accepted within one year of an individual's date of death.

The recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit will be invested by the Lieutenant Governor at a ceremony in early 2023.

To nominate a deserving individual, or to learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/heritage-honours-and-awards/saskatchewan-order-of-merit.

For more information, contact:

Jamie ShanksIntergovernmental AffairsReginaPhone: 306-787-5155Email: jamie.shanks2@gov.sk.ca