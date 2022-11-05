Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1100 Block of U Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:49 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this photo:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

