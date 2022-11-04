Submit Release
News Search

There were 414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,146 in the last 365 days.

City of Boston Opens Applications for Boston School Committee

Two four-year terms on the Boston School Committee are set to expire in January

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced applications are now being accepted for two 4-year terms by the Boston School Committee Nominating Panel. The Nominating Panel is a thirteen-member panel composed of parents, teachers, school leaders and representatives of the business and higher education communities. Applications for these positions are due Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

The Boston School Committee is the governing body of the Boston Public Schools (BPS). The School Committee is responsible for:

  • Defining the vision, mission, and goals of the Boston Public Schools;
  • Establishing and monitoring the annual operating budget;
  • Hiring, managing, and evaluating the Superintendent; and
  • Setting and reviewing district policies and practices to support student achievement.  

The seven members of the School Committee are Boston residents appointed by the Mayor. The Mayor appoints members from a list of candidates recommended by the Boston School Committee Nominating Panel. The School Committee also includes a non-voting student member of the Boston Student Advisory Council. 

The School Committee meets approximately twice per month during the school year to adopt, review and modify policies and practices that support teaching, learning and improved student achievement. With the exception of executive sessions, Committee meetings are open to the public, feature public comment periods and are broadcast on Boston City TV.  

Interviews for selected candidates will be held on the week of November 28, 2022, between 3:00 - 6:00 pm. Interviews will be conducted through a hybrid format of in-person and virtual options. Please direct all questions and submit completed applications to scnominatingpanel@boston.gov or mail/deliver to Room 603 of Boston City Hall. You can learn more about the Boston School Committee online.

Applications are available in English, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

You just read:

City of Boston Opens Applications for Boston School Committee

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.