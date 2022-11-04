Submit Release
News Search

There were 422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,088 in the last 365 days.

Public Works Board approves over $118 million in pre-construction and construction loans 

Funding awards support vital community infrastructure projects across Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) approved over $118 million in funding for local community infrastructure projects at its Friday, Nov. 4 meeting. Loans from the PWB’s traditional pre-construction and construction programs will fund vital public infrastructure across six different systems: streets and roads, bridges, domestic water, stormwater, sanitary sewers, and solid waste and recycling.

Pre-Construction loans: In this category, jurisdictions submitted six applications for a total request of $3,839,157. Five of the applications passed the minimum scoring threshold and were eligible for awards. The Board conditionally awarded funding for all five eligible applications for a total of $2,839,157. View a matrix of Pre-construction applicants.

Construction loans: In this category, jurisdictions submitted 59 applications for a total request of $201,062,156. Forty-eight applications passed the minimum scoring threshold and were eligible for funding. The Board considered the rated and ranked list of applications and conditionally awarded funds to 36 construction projects, totaling $115,564,245. View the matrix of Construction applicants.

“With enthusiasm, the Washington State Public Works Board is awarding $118,403,402 to communities across the state for construction and pre-construction projects that enhance the public health and safety and the resilience of our communities,” said PWB Chair Kathryn A. Gardow. “The PWB is proud to partner with Washington communities to provide infrastructure funding that supports housing, economic vitality, and the well-being of families. Since 1985, the Board has been providing critical infrastructure financing for construction projects. We look forward to being a reliable funding partner with our communities for many years to come.”

The Public Works Board will seek appropriations from the Legislature during the 2023 legislative session and intends to open two traditional programs funding cycles during the 2023-25 biennium. Learn more at the Public Works Board website.

###

You just read:

Public Works Board approves over $118 million in pre-construction and construction loans 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.