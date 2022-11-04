Commemorative postmark cancellation service of“69th Macao Grand Prix”

MACAU, November 4 - To celebrate the 69th Macao Grand Prix, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up behind the Lisboa Stand (Restriction area for ticket entry) and at our Philatelic Shop of General Post Office during 19th and 20th November 2022, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “69th Macao Grand Prix”. Opening hours are as follows:

19/11 Behind the Lisboa Stand (Restriction area for ticket entry) 10:00 - 17:00 Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 10:00 - 17:00 20/11 Behind the Lisboa Stand (Restriction area for ticket entry) 10:00 - 17:00 Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 10:00 - 15:00

Two designs of commemorative envelopes priced at MOP3.00 each will be issued. Various philatelic products will also be available for sale during the above activity.

For the prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, citizens are required to wear masks, scan the Venue QR Code and show the “Macao Health Code” to record visits and cope with the crowd management measures.