Motor Race Month – Macao Grand Prix Museum displays precious photos

MACAU, November 4 - The Photo Collection Activity for the Macau Grand Prix - Prize Awarding Ceremony was held at Macao Grand Prix Museum today (4 November). The works will be exhibited there from today until mid-December. The exhibition, along with the special offer at the themed café, will add a splash of vibrant color to November, when the Macau Grand Prix is poised to unfold.

Revisit Macau Grand Prix in olden days

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Photo Collection Activity for the Macau Grand Prix called for residents’ submission of old photos of the Macau Grand Prix from April to June 2022. After assessing the entries, the jury acclaimed works as winners of the first, second and third prizes, five merit awards and five finalist awards.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Vice President of Sports Bureau, Lam Lin Kio, President of the Board of Directors of the Automobile General Association of Macao-China, Chong Coc Veng, Vice President of General Assembly of Photographic Society of Macao, Ma Chi Son, and President of General Assembly of the Photography Salon Society of Macao, Lei U Weng, attended the ceremony together with others.

In her remarks, Senna Fernandes stated that through this activity, the Museum collected an array of precious photos that captured the olden moments of the Macau Grand Prix between 1954 and 1979, including the scenes at the start of races, as well as formula, motorbike and touring car races. Other fascinating moments of trophy presentation, and even cars hoisted in the air, were captured in some photos. She hopes that by organizing similar activities of different sorts, the Museum can boost residents’ enthusiasm and involvement in the Macau Grand Prix while enriching its range of collection.

13 awarded photos and other entries are displayed at the Macao Grand Prix Museum from today until 12 December for the public to revisit these collective memories and witness the transformation of this prestigious motorsport event.

Special offer at themed café in November

Next to the Museum, the café themed around the Macau Grand Prix presents champion sets –Champion Hot Dog and Racing Cold Brew, between 7 and 30 November, to cast more spotlight on the Macau Grand Prix. For any purchase up to 200 patacas or above, patrons will also be given a lovely motor-race lucky bag for free while stocks last.

MGTO has been dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook upon completion as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offer of “tourism +” and enhance its charm as a travel destination.