New philatelic products order
MACAU, November 4 - To facilitate the public and philatelists in ordering new philatelic products, please note the following:
Product Name: "Lunar Year of the Rabbit" Commemorative Envelope (Joint Issue)
Issue Date: 05/01/2023
Ordering Period: 07/11/2022 - 25/11/2022
|
Product Types
|
Unit Price (MOP)
|
"Lunar Year of the Rabbit" Commemorative Envelope *
|
30.00
* The Commemorative Envelope is jointly issued by Macao Post and Telecommunications and China National Philatelic Co. Ltd.