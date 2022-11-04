New philatelic products order

MACAU, November 4 - To facilitate the public and philatelists in ordering new philatelic products, please note the following:

Product Name: "Lunar Year of the Rabbit" Commemorative Envelope (Joint Issue)

Issue Date: 05/01/2023

Ordering Period: 07/11/2022 - 25/11/2022

Product Types Unit Price (MOP) "Lunar Year of the Rabbit" Commemorative Envelope * 30.00

* The Commemorative Envelope is jointly issued by Macao Post and Telecommunications and China National Philatelic Co. Ltd.