Commissioners of CCAC and ICAC Meet by Videoconferencing to Exchange Views on Integrity Building

MACAU, November 4 - Today, the Commissioner of the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) of Macao, Chan Tsz King, and the Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) of Hong Kong, Woo Ying-ming, held a meeting through videoconferencing and exchanged views on the works of integrity building of Macao and Hong Kong. Chan Tsz King hoped that the CCAC and the ICAC would continue their collaboration on the works of anti-corruption mutual assistance and would also promote with the Chinese mainland on the building of mutual legal assistance among the three places.

During the meeting, Chan Tsz King first extended his congratulations to Woo Ying-ming for taking office as the Commissioner of the ICAC in July this year and pointed out that the CCAC of Macao and the ICAC of Hong Kong were still able to provide case assistance for each other in spite of the novel coronavirus pandemic. He voiced his expectation that the personnel of the two parties may resume direct communication when the pandemic situation becomes stable. Chan Tsz King added that it is necessary to continuously take forward mutual legal assistance among the Chinese mainland, Macao and Hong Kong, or it might result in chances offenders may take advantage of. He hoped that joint efforts will be made to take forward the relevant measures with Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland.

Woo Ying-ming agreed that the two regions and the Chinese mainland need to work closer together to fight corruption. He thanked the CCAC for the assistance it had provided in the process of mutual case assistance. He also mentioned that the ICAC is gradually resuming external exchange. For example, recently the ICAC’s delegation has visited Singapore and training courses have been held for anti-corruption agencies of other places. He hoped to conduct exchange activities directly with the CCAC in the future.

Participants of the videoconference also included the Deputy Commissioners of the CCAC, Ao Ieong Seong and Lam In Sang, Chief of the Cabinet of the Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan In Chio, and Head of Operations of the ICAC, Yau Shu Chun.