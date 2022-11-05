Op/ed: Yes, It’s the Economy—and So Much More

Midterm elections have traditionally been sleepy affairs, but Tuesday’s contests are expected to generate record turnout, with voters flocking to polls and mailboxes to weigh in on a wide range of important, even existential, issues at home and abroad.

In a new essay in The Conversation, Stella Rouse, professor of government and politics and director of the Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement, and Shibley Telhami, Anwar Sadat Professor for Peace and Development, break down the issues that have generated unusual passion in the runup to the 2022 midterms.

The 2022 midterm elections, perhaps more than most in recent American history, present voters with a multitude of pressing issues to consider as they prepare to vote. These issues range from abortion to rising inflation, energy costs to the state of American democracy.

Given the attention to domestic issues, it’s surprising, then, that a foreign policy issue also ranked among the top—U.S. aid to Ukraine—as our latest University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll showed.

Partisanship often overshadows specific issues and, while Americans are not electing a president in 2022, some perceive the midterms nonetheless as referendums on President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.

Read the rest in The Conversation.