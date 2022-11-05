Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in October 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 22.1% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 21.6% Compared to 2021)

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of October 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For October 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 22.6%, compared to the same period of 2019. Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, Los Cabos and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 41.9%, 38.4%, 38.2% and 13.3% respectively, compared to October 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-19 Oct-22 % Change Jan-Oct 19 Jan-Oct 22 % Change Guadalajara 914.4 1,056.2 15.5 % 8,680.2 9,025.4 4.0 % Tijuana* 514.8 683.8 32.8 % 4,965.9 6,656.9 34.1 % Los Cabos 154.6 231.4 49.7 % 1,602.3 2,101.2 31.1 % Puerto Vallarta 149.8 231.2 54.3 % 1,521.0 2,175.3 43.0 % Montego Bay 0.8 0.0 (100.0 %) 7.7 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 179.8 164.1 (8.7 %) 1,702.1 1,464.8 (13.9 %) Hermosillo 168.9 170.6 1.0 % 1,484.6 1,514.2 2.0 % Kingston 0.7 0.1 (89.7 %) 0.7 1.0 43.3 % Mexicali 105.3 119.7 13.7 % 976.4 1,038.4 6.3 % Morelia 40.4 59.4 46.9 % 383.2 533.7 39.3 % La Paz 83.6 86.2 3.1 % 824.0 873.0 5.9 % Aguascalientes 54.4 55.1 1.3 % 520.0 579.8 11.5 % Los Mochis 33.6 36.3 8.1 % 316.4 343.8 8.7 % Manzanillo 7.3 7.3 (0.2 %) 77.8 81.3 4.5 % Total 2,408.5 2,901.3 20.5 % 23,062.3 26,388.7 14.4 %

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Oct-19 Oct-22 % Change Jan-Oct 19 Jan-Oct 22 % Change Guadalajara 344.8 370.8 7.5 % 3,579.3 3,603.7 0.7 % Tijuana* 220.8 334.4 51.5 % 2,356.9 3,397.7 44.2 % Los Cabos 245.8 322.1 31.0 % 3,010.5 3,632.5 20.7 % Puerto Vallarta 158.1 205.8 30.2 % 2,576.3 2,793.4 8.4 % Montego Bay 287.0 317.1 10.5 % 3,902.3 3,542.9 (9.2 %) Guanajuato 48.5 65.2 34.5 % 576.7 632.9 9.7 % Hermosillo 5.9 6.6 12.1 % 57.5 65.1 13.2 % Kingston 100.6 140.9 40.0 % 100.6 1,269.3 1161.2 % Mexicali 0.5 0.6 12.9 % 5.6 5.2 (6.8 %) Morelia 31.9 40.7 27.7 % 344.7 404.9 17.5 % La Paz 1.0 1.4 33.5 % 10.4 20.5 97.1 % Aguascalientes 17.9 20.8 16.6 % 182.2 191.0 4.8 % Los Mochis 0.5 0.5 10.8 % 5.9 6.4 7.5 % Manzanillo 2.0 3.0 47.7 % 62.7 55.2 (12.0 %) Total 1,465.3 1,829.8 24.9 % 16,771.8 19,620.7 17.0 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Oct-19 Oct-22 % Change Jan-Oct 19 Jan-Oct 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,259.2 1,427.0 13.3 % 12,259.5 12,629.1 3.0 % Tijuana* 735.6 1,018.2 38.4 % 7,322.7 10,054.6 37.3 % Los Cabos 400.4 553.4 38.2 % 4,612.8 5,733.7 24.3 % Puerto Vallarta 307.9 437.0 41.9 % 4,097.3 4,968.7 21.3 % Montego Bay 287.8 317.1 10.2 % 3,910.0 3,542.9 (9.4 %) Guanajuato 228.3 229.3 0.4 % 2,278.7 2,097.7 (7.9 %) Hermosillo 174.8 177.2 1.4 % 1,542.2 1,579.3 2.4 % Kingston 101.4 140.9 39.0 % 101.4 1,270.3 1153.2 % Mexicali 105.8 120.3 13.7 % 982.0 1,043.6 6.3 % Morelia 72.3 100.1 38.4 % 728.0 938.6 28.9 % La Paz 84.6 87.6 3.5 % 834.4 893.5 7.1 % Aguascalientes 72.2 75.9 5.0 % 702.2 770.9 9.8 % Los Mochis 34.1 36.8 8.1 % 322.3 350.1 8.6 % Manzanillo 9.3 10.2 10.1 % 140.5 136.5 (2.9 %) Total 3,873.8 4,731.1 22.1 % 39,834.1 46,009.4 15.5 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Oct-19 Oct-22 % Change Jan-Oct 19 Jan-Oct 22 % Change Tijuana 217.0 331.5 52.8 % 2,317.9 3,370.0 45.4 %

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-21 Oct-22 % Change Jan-Oct 21 Jan-Oct 22 % Change Guadalajara 814.2 1,056.2 29.7 % 6,812.4 9,025.4 32.5 % Tijuana* 628.5 683.8 8.8 % 5,649.7 6,656.9 17.8 % Los Cabos 189.2 231.4 22.3 % 1,634.6 2,101.2 28.5 % Puerto Vallarta 172.6 231.2 34.0 % 1,466.7 2,175.3 48.3 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 131.6 164.1 24.7 % 1,214.3 1,464.8 20.6 % Hermosillo 144.1 170.6 18.4 % 1,152.4 1,514.2 31.4 % Kingston 0.0 0.1 134.4 % 1.0 1.0 5.8 % Mexicali 102.5 119.7 16.8 % 866.6 1,038.4 19.8 % Morelia 43.2 59.4 37.5 % 437.2 533.7 22.1 % La Paz 85.3 86.2 1.1 % 720.2 873.0 21.2 % Aguascalientes 52.5 55.1 5.0 % 457.2 579.8 26.8 % Los Mochis 31.2 36.3 16.4 % 283.2 343.8 21.4 % Manzanillo 7.0 7.3 4.4 % 68.0 81.3 19.5 % Total 2,401.8 2,901.3 20.8 % 20,763.7 26,388.7 27.1 %

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-21 Oct-22 % Change Jan-Oct 21 Jan-Oct 22 % Change Guadalajara 346.6 370.8 7.0 % 2,989.9 3,603.7 20.5 % Tijuana* 218.5 334.4 53.1 % 2,119.5 3,397.7 60.3 % Los Cabos 321.3 322.1 0.2 % 2,783.3 3,632.5 30.5 % Puerto Vallarta 190.0 205.8 8.3 % 1,647.9 2,793.4 69.5 % Montego Bay 208.7 317.1 51.9 % 1,969.7 3,542.9 79.9 % Guanajuato 55.8 65.2 16.8 % 503.1 632.9 25.8 % Hermosillo 10.5 6.6 (37.3 %) 87.1 65.1 (25.2 %) Kingston 77.9 140.9 80.9 % 642.8 1,269.3 97.5 % Mexicali 0.7 0.6 (19.9 %) 4.3 5.2 20.3 % Morelia 35.5 40.7 14.8 % 328.4 404.9 23.3 % La Paz 1.1 1.4 18.1 % 14.8 20.5 38.2 % Aguascalientes 18.0 20.8 16.0 % 169.9 191.0 12.4 % Los Mochis 1.0 0.5 (43.6 %) 8.0 6.4 (21.0 %) Manzanillo 2.9 3.0 2.5 % 32.6 55.2 69.6 % Total 1,488.4 1,829.8 22.9 % 13,301.5 19,620.7 47.5 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Oct-21 Oct-22 % Change Jan-Oct 21 Jan-Oct 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,160.8 1,427.0 22.9 % 9,802.3 12,629.1 28.8 % Tijuana* 847.0 1,018.2 20.2 % 7,769.3 10,054.6 29.4 % Los Cabos 510.5 553.4 8.4 % 4,418.0 5,733.7 29.8 % Puerto Vallarta 362.6 437.0 20.5 % 3,114.7 4,968.7 59.5 % Montego Bay 208.7 317.1 51.9 % 1,969.7 3,542.9 79.9 % Guanajuato 187.4 229.3 22.4 % 1,717.4 2,097.7 22.1 % Hermosillo 154.6 177.2 14.6 % 1,239.5 1,579.3 27.4 % Kingston 77.9 140.9 80.9 % 643.8 1,270.3 97.3 % Mexicali 103.2 120.3 16.6 % 870.9 1,043.6 19.8 % Morelia 78.7 100.1 27.3 % 765.6 938.6 22.6 % La Paz 86.5 87.6 1.3 % 735.0 893.5 21.6 % Aguascalientes 70.4 75.9 7.8 % 627.1 770.9 22.9 % Los Mochis 32.2 36.8 14.6 % 291.3 350.1 20.2 % Manzanillo 9.9 10.2 3.9 % 100.6 136.5 35.7 % Total 3,890.2 4,731.1 21.6 % 34,065.1 46,009.4 35.1 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Oct-21 Oct-22 % Change Jan-Oct 21 Jan-Oct 22 % Change Tijuana 214.4 331.5 54.6 % 2,092.6 3,370.0 61.0 %

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during October 2022 increased by 18.9%, compared to October 2021; load factors for the month went from 73.9% in October 2021 to 81.3% in October 2022.



New routes:



Guadalajara – Bogota: VivaAerobus

Puerto Vallarta – Vancouver: Flair



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

