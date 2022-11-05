Tom Girardi Faced More Than 200 Bar Complaints During His Career, Records Show

Tom Girardi Faced More Than 200 Bar Complaints During His Career, Records ShowBalassone, Merrill
Thu, 11/03/2022 - 15:57
NewsLink
California’s state bar opened more than 200 disciplinary reviews of famed trial lawyer Tom Girardi over the last 40 years but closed most of the complaints without action before finally moving to disbar him last year, the agency disclosed Thursday.
