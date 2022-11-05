Future of bar commission suggests creation of new exam

(Subscription required)Apparently giving up on achieving consensus on most proposals for non-exam pathways for attorney licensure, the Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the California Bar Exam approved several motions Thursday recommending a revised bar exam.
