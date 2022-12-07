Add Color to DIY Outdoor Projects With SunTuf Corrugated Polycarbonate
Interstate Advanced Materials expands its selection of SunTuf colors with Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Bronze panels.
Suntuf panels have excellent long-term weatherability, handling extreme temperatures without issue and enabling the enjoyment of outdoor spaces and shelters in nearly any type of weather.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunTuf corrugated polycarbonate panels are valued for their vibrant colors, longevity, and ease of installation. Classic colors such as Red Brick, Solar Gray, and Smooth Cream have added color to pergolas, deck patios, and more while protecting everything below from the elements, including UV radiation. Interstate Advanced Materials now offers additional ways to personalize outdoor projects with three new SunTuf colors: Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Bronze.
— Christopher Isar
SunTuf panels are virtually unbreakable corrugated polycarbonate panels. Featuring a 3" vertical trapezoidal corrugation pattern, SunTuf panels are lightweight and have up to 20 times greater impact resistance than fiberglass corrugated panels. They can be easily cut and drilled using standard woodworking tools. Suntuf panels have excellent long-term weatherability - they handle extreme temperatures without issue and allow the enjoyment of outdoor spaces and shelters in nearly any type of weather. These panels will not yellow or degrade from UV exposure and block 99.9% of harmful UV radiation to protect everyone and everything underneath from UV damage.
SunTuf is an excellent choice to cover a variety of outdoor projects. Both opaque and transparent SunTuf panels bring a splash of color to canopies, awnings, carports, pergola covers, deck and patio covers, animal shelters, storage coverings, and tool sheds. Clear or transparent SunTuf panels have varying degrees of light transmission, making them ideal for skylights, greenhouses, walkway covers, swimming pool enclosures, and other outdoor applications where natural lighting is desired.
Interstate Advanced Materials carries 11 eye-catching colors of SunTuf with varying light transmission percentages. Enjoy wholesale discounts on SunTuf and other materials for outdoor projects with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. Ask an Interstate Advanced Materials representative if SunTuf or other polycarbonate building materials are the right fit for your DIY project at (800) 742-3444.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Advanced Materials
+1 800-742-3444
email us here