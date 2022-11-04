Submit Release
Decarbonization of the Generation Portfolio – Studies of Potential Divestment in UEGA

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

CURITIBA, PARANá, BRAZIL, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COPEL (“Company”), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of
Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved the further study for a potential divestment of the equity interest of the Copel group in UEG Araucária S.A. “UEGA”.

UEGA is a company controlled by Copel, which owns, directly and indirectly, 81.2% of the total and voting capital stock (60.9% Copel GeT, 20.3% Copel Holding and 18.8% Petrobras) and operates the Araucária gas-fired thermoelectric plant, with 484.15 MW of installed capacity. The plant operates in the modality known as “merchant” 1 and is authorized, through Resolution 351/1999, to operate until December 22, 2029, subject to renewal.

The respective approval represents the decarbonization process of the Copel group´s generation portfolio and is in line with Copel´s Corporate Strategic Planning – Vision 2030, strengthening the pillars for the perpetuity and sustainable growth of the business.

The Company will keep the market informed of relevant developments related to the matter.

