Vehicle Sought in a Theft One from Auto Offense: 3300 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in a Theft One from Auto offense that occurred on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered multiple vehicles at the listed location and removed air bags from the victims’ vehicles. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.