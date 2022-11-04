The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism

The United States unequivocally condemns antisemitism and views the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism as integral to the fight to eliminate this scourge. It is widely accepted and used throughout the world by governments, international organizations, religious and sports entities, and other civil society organizations, which sends a powerful message of solidarity against antisemitism. Bipartisan U.S. administrations have embraced and used the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, inclusive of its examples, as a policy tool.

A recent report by the UN Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism misrepresented the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, urging suspension of the broadly endorsed definition. In an era of rapidly rising global antisemitism, now is not the time to discard one of the most fundamental and critical tools in the arsenal to combat it. We call on other countries and organizations to embrace the IHRA Working Definition, as we work together to counter this global threat.