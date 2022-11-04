Highest Honor for Akron Municipal Court Judge

Akron Municipal Court Judge Annalisa S. Williams

Akron Municipal Court Judge Annalisa S. Williams

Akron Municipal Court Judge Annalisa S. Williams has received the highest honor given by the Ohio State Bar Foundation (OSBF) during the All Rise Annual Awards Celebration. The awards are given to members of the legal community for their leadership in volunteer service to their community.

The Ritter Award recognizes her lifetime of service and accomplishments promoting professionalism, integrity, and ethics in the practice of law, while helping others to improve the justice system in Ohio.

“I have tried to live my life through Biblical principles instilled in me by my parents,” said Judge Williams. “These principles have guided me in my entire professional and personal life, and this is why receiving this award is especially meaningful.”

Judge Williams was elected to the bench in 2003 and has worked continuously to enhance the Akron Municipal Court as a resource to the public and other local courts. Since 2005, she has presided over the nationally recognized Mental Health Court. She has developed programs to address specific needs in the community such as the Reading Advancement Program and the Peace of Mind Program, which was awarded the 2018 Innovative Court Programs and Practices Award by the Ohio State Bar Association. The Supreme Court of Ohio appointed Judge Williams to serve as a member of the Commission on Specialized Dockets and the Judicial College.

“Our honorees have made extraordinary contributions in changing lives, while furthering the Foundation’s mission of teaching the public about the rule of law and building a better justice system,” said Lori L. Keating, OSBF Executive Director.

Several Akron judges and attorneys spoke about Judge Williams, her selflessness, and commitment to justice in a video shown at the ceremony.