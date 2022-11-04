19th Annual Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show Combines Antiques, Whimsy & a Bit of the Unexpected to Raise $1.4 Million for Omaha's Public Garden

The 19th annual Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show was held Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2, with more than 3,500 guests in attendance to share their love of antiques and raise $1.4 million to support Lauritzen Gardens. The four-day event, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Omaha, featured 23 antiques exhibitors from across the country and offered attendees educational experiences and dynamic presentations by speakers Alex Papachristidis, Aldous Bertram and Karen MacNeil.

Omaha, NE November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 19th annual Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show was held Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2, with more than 3,500 guests in attendance to share their love of antiques and raise $1.4 million to support Lauritzen Gardens. The four-day event, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Omaha, featured 23 antiques exhibitors from across the country and offered attendees educational experiences, decorating ideas, shopping opportunities and a bit of the unexpected.

Inspired by the foundation laid in 2004 by the late Kimball Lauritzen and Mary Seina, as well as co-founding chair Cindy Bay, the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show has nearly doubled in size in terms of annual attendance and has tripled in gross funds raised. Under the leadership of the 2022 co-chairs Ellie Clinch and Patricia Stillmock, honorary chairs Polina and Bob Schlott, and chair of the advisory committee Jan Vrana, the show once again set the standard for elegance, artistry and culture across the region.

"It was a vibrant weekend with a lasting impact, as contributions from the show cultivate our public garden year-round," said John Newman, executive director of Lauritzen Gardens. "Just as the garden grows each year, the show does too, and we are grateful to the contributors who have helped us give rise to such spectacular things."

The event commenced on Thursday, September 29 with an elegant champagne reception followed by cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at the Preview Party. Upon entering the visitor and education center, guests were greeted with lively performances from Mariachi Rey Azteca and a floral archway anchored by blown glass flowers by Matthew Shrader. The arch playfully incorporated the bugs, butterflies, flowers, and bold colors that were inspired by the show’s speakers and the chairs’ personal style. Additional décor elements throughout the show included: custom floral wallpaper and window coverings in shades of bright pink, plum, and cyan; metal trees by artist Chris Kemp; large floral arrangements; gallery wall installations with an eclectic mix of prints; a custom stage backdrop; and floor graphics with the show’s custom flower compositions.

The excitement continued into Friday with nearly 400 guests gathering for a luncheon featuring celebrated interior designer Alex Papachristidis. Papachristidis, who is known for his fresh, yet elegant approach to classical design, shared his repertoire of inventive combinations, sophisticated and saturated color palettes, and personal details that make his rooms sizzle with style. Attendees got a deep dive into his 35 years of experience designing interiors and a first look of his just published book, "The Elegant Life: Rooms That Welcome and Inspire."

Saturday’s lecture featured interior designer and artist Aldous Bertram, known for his love of Chinoiserie and its many motifs, including dragons, pagodas, bamboo, fretwork, monkeys, palm trees and more. While taking attendees on a delightful historical journey of the development of Chinoiserie style, Aldous shared a collection of spaces from around the world that embrace, exude and celebrate Chinoiserie. The ever-passionate Bertram inspired guests to follow their curiosity and encouraged them to find a way to include Chinoiserie, in a way that best represents them, into their own indoor or outdoor living spaces.

To close out the weekend, wine expert Karen MacNeil led the luncheon crowd through an exploration of California wine. She took guests on a passionate tour through the history of wine production in California and guided attendees through a tasting of three of her hand-picked wines from Sonoma Valley and Napa Valley wineries: 2020 Jordan Chardonnay, 2018 Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 Chappellet Signature Cabernet Sauvignon. The flavorful and wine-friendly meal, prepared by Hap Abraham Catering, featured salt and pepper rubbed triple trim butcher’s cut ribeye from Sunday’s sponsor, Omaha Steaks.

For 2022 show details, including a complete list of exhibitors, visit omahaantiqueshow.org.

The 2023 Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show will be held September 28 through October 1 and will be chaired by Carrie Jenkins and Cindy Tooher.

Lauritzen Gardens is a living museum of unique plant displays, maintained to the highest standards consistent with environmental stewardship. It provides memorable educational and aesthetic experiences for all. The organization's mission is carried out through the medium of beautiful and engaging display gardens, as well as plant research and conservation, and is supported by a wide variety of garden-based educational programs and special events.

Lauritzen Gardens is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the café serves lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission to Lauritzen Gardens is $15+tax for adults and $9+tax for children ages 3 to 12 and free for members and children ages 2 and under.

Lauritzen Gardens is conveniently located in the beautiful riverfront hills at First and Bancroft Streets and is close to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and the Old Market. For more information, please visit www.lauritzengardens.org or call (402) 346-4002.

