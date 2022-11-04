Anti-reflective Coatings Market Size 2022-2027 | Industry Overview, Share, Trends and Forecast
Anti-reflective Coatings Market Overview
The latest research study “Anti-reflective Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global Anti-reflective Coatings Market size reached US$ 4.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.47 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40% during 2022-2027.
What is Anti-reflective Coatings Market?
Anti-reflective coatings represent optical coatings that are formulated to minimize reflections from an optical surface. They control the transmission and reflection of ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared radiations and control the temperature as well as humidity. When applied to mirrors, lenses, or other optical surfaces, these coatings reduce reflection and improve the throughput by controlling the reflexive index.
They enhance visibility and contrast for complex imaging systems, including telescopes and solar panels. Eyewear coated with anti-reflective materials offers a sharp view while being resistant to scratching, dust, water, etc. Consequently, these materials find extensive applications in numerous industries, such as semiconductor, automotive, construction, electronics, solar power, aerospace, etc.
Covid-19 Impact:
What are the key factors driving the Global Anti-reflective Coatings Market ?
The escalating demand for these coatings in the manufacturing of lenses and glasses is primarily driving the anti-reflective coatings market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of high-transmitting anti-reflective glasses in the construction industry is catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising utilization of anti-reflective coatings as a protective element on the screens of televisions, laptops, smartphones, and other electronic gadgets is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, the growing number of solar panel installations, owing to the inflating need for renewable sources of energy, is also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, continuous product innovations, including the introduction of oil repellants, self-cleaning, nano-scale oxide coatings, etc., are further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, extensive R&D activities and the increasing prevalence of vision impairment are expected to fuel the anti-reflective coatings market over the forecasted period.
Anti-reflective Coatings Market Report Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Market size value in 2021
US$ 4.41 Billion
Market forecast in 2027
US$ 6.47 Billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of 6.40% from 2022 to 2027
Base year for estimation
2021
Historical data
2016-2021
Forecast period
2022-2027
Report coverage
Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends
Segments covered
Technology, Layer Type And Application.
Regional scope
United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico
Key companies profiled
AGC Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Essilor International (EssilorLuxottica SA), Evaporated Coatings Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HOYA Corporation, iCoat Company LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Quantum Coating Inc., Spectrum Direct Limited and Torr Scientific Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
Report Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Technology:
Vacuum Deposition
Electronic Beam Evaporation
Sputtering
Others
Breakup by Layer Type:
Single Layered
Multi Layered
Breakup by Application:
Eyewear
Electronics
Solar Panels
Automobile
Others
By Geography:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
List of Major Key Players:
The major players in the market are
AGC Inc., ASGLY
Carl Zeiss AG, [Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG)]
DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD
Essilor International (EssilorLuxottica SA),
Evaporated Coatings Inc.
Honeywell International Inc., HON
HOYA Corporation, HOCPY
iCoat Company LLC,
Koninklijke DSM N.V.,
Quantum Coating Inc.,
Spectrum Direct Limited and Torr Scientific Ltd.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
