Anti-reflective Coatings Market Size 2022-2027 | Industry Overview, Share, Trends and Forecast

the global Anti-reflective Coatings Market size reached US$ 4.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.47 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40% during 2022-2027.

Anti-reflective Coatings Market Overview

What is Anti-reflective Coatings Market?

Anti-reflective coatings represent optical coatings that are formulated to minimize reflections from an optical surface. They control the transmission and reflection of ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared radiations and control the temperature as well as humidity. When applied to mirrors, lenses, or other optical surfaces, these coatings reduce reflection and improve the throughput by controlling the reflexive index.

They enhance visibility and contrast for complex imaging systems, including telescopes and solar panels. Eyewear coated with anti-reflective materials offers a sharp view while being resistant to scratching, dust, water, etc. Consequently, these materials find extensive applications in numerous industries, such as semiconductor, automotive, construction, electronics, solar power, aerospace, etc.

Covid-19 Impact:

What are the key factors driving the Global Anti-reflective Coatings Market ?

The escalating demand for these coatings in the manufacturing of lenses and glasses is primarily driving the anti-reflective coatings market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of high-transmitting anti-reflective glasses in the construction industry is catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising utilization of anti-reflective coatings as a protective element on the screens of televisions, laptops, smartphones, and other electronic gadgets is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the growing number of solar panel installations, owing to the inflating need for renewable sources of energy, is also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, continuous product innovations, including the introduction of oil repellants, self-cleaning, nano-scale oxide coatings, etc., are further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, extensive R&D activities and the increasing prevalence of vision impairment are expected to fuel the anti-reflective coatings market over the forecasted period.

Anti-reflective Coatings Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 4.41 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 6.47 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.40% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends Segments covered Technology, Layer Type And Application. Regional scope United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico Key companies profiled AGC Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Essilor International (EssilorLuxottica SA), Evaporated Coatings Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HOYA Corporation, iCoat Company LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Quantum Coating Inc., Spectrum Direct Limited and Torr Scientific Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Technology:

Vacuum Deposition

Electronic Beam Evaporation

Sputtering

Others

Breakup by Layer Type:

Single Layered

Multi Layered

Breakup by Application:

Eyewear

Electronics

Solar Panels

Automobile

Others

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

AGC Inc., ASGLY

Carl Zeiss AG, [Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG)]

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD

Essilor International (EssilorLuxottica SA),

Evaporated Coatings Inc.

Honeywell International Inc., HON

HOYA Corporation, HOCPY

iCoat Company LLC,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Quantum Coating Inc.,

Spectrum Direct Limited and Torr Scientific Ltd.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

