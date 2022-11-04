Gelesis Receives Notice of NYSE Trading Share Price Listing Rule Non-Compliance

The Company Intends to Cure Deficiency and Return to Compliance with NYSE Listing Standard

Gelesis Holdings Inc. GLS ("Gelesis" or the "Company") today noted that the Company received a notification letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") advising that because the average closing price of the Company's common stock was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, it is not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. The Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to the Company's compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards.

The Company can regain compliance at any time within the six-month period following receipt of the NYSE notice if on the last trading day of any calendar month during such six-month cure period the Company has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. The Company intends to consider all available alternatives in order to regain compliance within the six-month cure period and will pursue those alternatives that are in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

The Company will provide a timely response to the NYSE's letter to confirm its intent to return to compliance.

About Gelesis

Gelesis Holdings Inc. GLS ("Gelesis") is a consumer-centered biotherapeutics company.

