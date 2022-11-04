Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Size Recent Developments, Regional Insights, Opportunities, and Insights 2022

Growth Hormone Deficiency Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Overview:

Growth Hormone Deficiency Market size was valued at US$ YY million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ YY million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Growth hormone deficiency is an extraordinary endocrine disorder that takes place because of impaired secretion of somatropin, a peptide increase hormone from the pituitary gland chargeable for growth and mobile replica.

Market Dynamics

The growing product approvals and interventional medical research drive worldwide marketplace growth.

The ample quantity of interventional active scientific research is fueling the global marketplace increase. For instance, in keeping with Clinical trials.Gov, 6 interventional scientific research are active and are expected to be finished throughout the forecast length. Furthermore, the new product and marketplace approvals are fueling worldwide market boom. For instance, in August 26, 2021, the FDA accepted the primary once-weekly method of somatropin Lonapegsomatropin-acid injection from Ascendis Pharma.

Also, in February 15, 2022, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for the following-era long-acting recombinant human increase hormone NGENLA, a as soon as-weekly injection to deal with youngsters and adolescents from 3 years of age with growth disturbance due to insufficient secretion of boom hormone by using Pfizer Inc. And OPKO Health, Inc.

Moreover, in August 28, 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration permitted Sogroya through Novo Nordisk for adults with growth hormone deficiency. Sogroya is the first human growth hormone remedy that adult sufferers only take as soon as per week via injection below the skin.

Market Segmentation:

By Treatment

Surgery

Growth Hormone Therapy

By End User

Hospitals And Clinics

Home Care Setting

Other

Competitive Landscape

Sandoz International GmbH, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Ranbaxy, EMD Serono, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ferring Holding SA, Genentech, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Ipsen, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., and Roche Holdings, Inc. are some of the prominent key players in the market.

Most of the companies in the market are trying to produce novel drugs for better treatment of GHD. These companies have strong pipeline drugs that can change the course of treatment within the next five years. These market players perform different market events to keep hold of a larger market share, such as acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, partnerships and other. For instance, in January 31, 2020, Sandoz acquired Aspen’s Japanese operations. Also, in April 16, 2021, Sanofi acquired Kiadis.

