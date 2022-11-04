Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Overview:

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029. As per Priority Exploration, the worldwide red biotechnology market size is anticipated to hit around US$ 510 billion by 2027 from an estimated at US$ 322 billion out of 2022. The North America region has the highest market share in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, and it is further continuing its dominance during the forecast period.

Our research report gives wide perceptions of the latest trends and development prospects of the market analysis, detailed segmentation analysis, volume, size, share, growth drives, and opportunities in the market. In-depth regional and country-level illustration of the competitive landscape depends on several phases and status of clinical trials over the prominent economies of the globe, and also the report contains a number of major companies profiled in the relevant market.

Market Drivers:

Expanded number of government drives combined with mechanical headways are supposed to drive market development

As per the World Wellbeing Association (WHO), in 2021, an expected 1.28 billion grown-ups matured 30-79 years overall will have hypertension, with most (66%) living in low-and center pay nations. It is assessed that this pattern will keep on rising even in the figure period, and the interest for observing pulse gadgets will encounter significant development later on. This flood in the geriatric populace is supposed to go on in the wide range of various pieces of the globe, leading to the quantity of cardiovascular problems as the matured populace is more inclined to illnesses and accordingly roaring the market. For example, as per information from Total populace Prospects: the 2019 Modification, by 2050, one of every six individuals on the planet is expected to be over age 65. By 2050, one out of four people living in Europe and Northern America could be 65 or over. Mechanical progressions in hypertension checking are likewise expanding. For example, in February 2022, InBody presented the new BP 170 programmed pulse screen, which permits people to self-record and track key wellbeing measurements at home. Also, the rising reception of home heart wellbeing observing combined with mindfulness about the significance of early analysis of hypertension and cardiovascular illnesses is additionally expected to help the market development.

One of the huge patterns in the market is the improvement of PDA applications for pulse observing that right away synchronizes the information and offers it with specialists. For example, Omron has fostered the Omron Associate Application, which matches up with Omron associated gadgets so the customers can store, track and offer heart wellbeing information with their primary care physicians for better treatment and improved results.

Market Segmentation:

By Product type

Sphygmomanometers

Digital blood pressure monitors

Ambulatory blood pressure monitors

Blood pressure transducers

Blood pressure instrument accessories

By End-User

Home settings

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Major Companies Covered:

GE Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Inc., A&D Medical Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostics Corporation, Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Microlife AG, Masimo Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Omron Corporation and Philips Healthcare.

