Air Quality permits under review, November 3, 2022
DES MOINES — The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.
Title V Operating Permits
Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.
Lee County
Silgan Containers Mfg. Corp., 2326 263rd Ave., Fort Madison
The application was submitted to operate their existing metal cans facility. The public comment period ends Dec. 3.
Construction Permits
DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/
Scott County
Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp., 401 E Front St., Davenport
Project No. 22-153. Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp requested modification of existing air construction permits to update PM10 emission limits, operating hours, throughput, and moisture content of material storage piles. The public comment period ends Dec. 3.