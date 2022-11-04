TAMACC and social media influencers get out Hispanic vote

/EIN News/ -- BUDA, Texas, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic vote in Texas has always been important, but never more than now that the U.S. Census estimates the Latino population in the state is larger, for the first time, than the white, non-Latino population.



That’s right: Latinos are the largest demographic in Texas today, representing more than 40% of the state’s population. That translates to two out of every five Texans. After New Mexico and California, Texas has the third largest percentage of eligible Hispanic voters in the U.S.

The two gubernatorial candidates in Texas have spent close to $10 million so far reaching those voters on Spanish-language media. Because, with those numbers, the Latino vote will be key in this race and many others across the state. The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officers (NALEO) projects nearly 2 million Hispanic voters will cast ballots in Texas.

The Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC) has partnered with Hispanic social media influencers to drive up Hispanic voter turnout among younger voters, who are traditionally the lowest performing voters nationwide. With multiple public service announcements featuring young Texas influencers, TAMACC hopes to engage Latinos aged 18 to 35 in these midterm elections.

“Using Hispanic social influencers and popular personalities is a strategy that TAMACC is using to target the younger voter,” said TAMACC Executive Vice President J.R. Gonzáles. “We are taking the message to social media platforms – where they spend two to three hours or more a day.”

TAMACC is also focusing on voters in the San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley areas. “They have been identified as zones where the Hispanic turnout has not been as high as in other areas,” Gonzáles said. The organization partnered with San Antonio-based comedy team Bean and Chisme, whose podcast is growing in popularity across the state.

“The Bean and Chisme team recognizes the importance of the Latino vote, especially in Texas,” said Samantha Najera, co-creator of Bean and Chisme. “As social media influencers we have a responsibility to spread important messages. This election, we are using our platforms to remind and encourage Latinos to vote.

“It is imperative that our community be more involved in the electoral process,” Najera said. “If more Latinos voted in Federal, state and local elections, it would impact the outcome. By voting we have a voice in determining our own futures and quality of life.”

Another public service announcement features actor April Hernandez Castillo, from the film Freedom Writers. “We are the backbone of the strong Texas economy,” Hernandez Castillo says. “You have the power to change the future. Su voto es su voz.”

Founded in 1975, TAMACC is a non-profit organization created to promote business leadership, create economic opportunities and provide legislative advocacy for the Hispanic business community in Texas. Texas businessman and community advocate Paul Tovar helped underwrite the get-out-the-vote campaign because he believes that a strong democracy is made by a participatory process.