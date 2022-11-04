Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,269 in the last 365 days.

Health Employers Association of BC reaches tentative agreement with Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association under the Shared Recovery Mandate

CANADA, November 4 - The Health Employers Association of BC has reached a tentative agreement with members of the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The HSPBA represents approximately 22,000 health-science professionals working as medical technologists, medical radiation technologists and physiotherapists. Classifications range from medical and laboratory disciplines to pharmacists, psychologists, occupational therapists, social workers and physiotherapists.

The HSPBA is a multi-union bargaining association in which the Health Sciences Association makes up the largest proportion of the membership followed by the BC General Employees’ Union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Professional Employees Association and the Health Employees’ Union.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery for all.

Agreement details will be available in the coming weeks when the ratification process for the union members and the health employers is complete.

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

Learn More:

To learn more about public-sector bargaining in B.C., visit: www.gov.bc.ca/psecbargaining

You just read:

Health Employers Association of BC reaches tentative agreement with Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association under the Shared Recovery Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.