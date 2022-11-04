CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport

SWEETGRASS, Mont. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations would like to announce dates for an upcoming Global Entry enrollment event to be held by CBP at the Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport. During these enrollment events, CBP will conduct interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.

Global Entry is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers. Travelers who are approved for the Global Entry Program are processed using biometric identification through a designated kiosk. Global Entry members who utilize the kiosks enjoy expedited processing and greatly reduced wait times when re-entering the United States.

Once applicants receive their conditional letter of approval, they may utilize the online scheduling tool in their Trusted Traveler Program Account to confirm an appointment for the event. Interviews will be conducted at the Bozeman CBP Office on the dates/times listed below:

Interview Location/Dates/Hours:

Bozeman-Yellowstone Airport CBP Office – 550 Wings Way, Belgrade, MT

Nov. 29-30, 2022, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Event Point of Contact: Port Director Mark Hanson (406) 791-6116

Bozeman CBP Office: (406) 388-2144

*Bozeman CBP Office is not located in the Main Terminal. Follow signage to General Aviation side of the airport. CBP Office located north of the ATC Control Tower*

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, undergo a background vetting process, and complete an in-person interview with a CBP officer. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing. The $100 application fee allows for five years of membership. Global Entry kiosks can be found at 60 U.S. airports and 15 preclearance locations across six countries.

“CBP’s goal for these enrollment events is to partner with local stakeholders to provide safe and convenient venues for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the required interview with a CBP officer,” said Area Port of Sweetgrass Port Director Jason Greene.

Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry need to apply online utilizing the Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment System at https://ttp.dhs.gov/. With the enrollment event quickly approaching any applicant wishing to take advantage of this opportunity should begin the application process immediately.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA Pre✓™ initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints. Benefits of TSA Pre✓™ include being able to leave your shoes on, leave light outerwear and belts on, and not having to remove laptops from carrying cases.

More information on CBP’s Global Entry Program can be found by visiting the Trusted Traveler page on the CBP homepage at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry.