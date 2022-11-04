November 4, 2022 – TWC Continues Efforts to Increase Availability of Child Care to Military Families

Date: November 4, 2022

Partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense will assist military families in finding quality, affordable child care

AUSTIN – Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) is partnering with the Department of Defense ( DOD ) on the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS ( MCCYN-PLUS ) program to increase access to child care when on-installation child care is unavailable to military families. In October, MCCYN-PLUS expanded into Texas — the proud home to 15 active duty military installations with an economic impact of over $100 billion.

“Access to child care is crucial for all Texas families, including active duty military personnel who call Texas home,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “ TWC ’s childcare quality rating program, Texas Rising Star, ensures military families will find quality care for their children.”

Through the program, DOD provides fee assistance to eligible military families to offset the cost of child care when there is no availability on base. The program requires that participating community-based child care programs to be enrolled in the state’s child care quality rating and improvement system. Here in Texas, TWC administers Texas Rising Star to improve child care quality and provide incentives for improving care through enhanced reimbursement. Qualified community child care programs must rate at a Three- or Four-Star certification level to participate in the new program for military families.

“We want to thank our military families for their service. Ensuring access to excellent child care is one way we do that,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “As TWC expands Texas Rising Star, military families will have more options to help them with their child care needs across the state.”

Local community child care programs eligible for MCCYN-PLUS can increase their income by expanding their services to military families. Additionally, the DOD’s expansion of the MCCYN-PLUS program benefits the broader community by raising the quality of child care for both military and civilian families.

“The MCCYN-Plus program is another tool and option available for child care providers, which are primarily small businesses, to participate in Texas Rising Star,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “From free business coaches to child care expansion grants, TWC is here for child care providers to help them grow and improve their businesses.”

For a list of approved MCCYN-PLUS providers in Texas, visit the Child Care Aware® of America webpage. Texas’ military parents can also learn more about Texas Rising Star at www.TexasRisingStar.org.

