Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha Counties​

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.

This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with HPAI in domestic birds. Flock owners are encouraged to continue practicing strong biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the virus. This includes washing hands, disinfecting equi​pment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends). Signs of HPAI include:

Sudden death without clinical signs



Lack of energy or appetite



Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs



Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing



Stumbling or falling down



Diarrhea



Visit hpai.wi.gov for updates and to find resources on protecting Wisconsin poultry.



