Iconic Lithuania Tie Dyed Olympic basketball Jerseys 30th Anniversary 1992-2022 Still a Sought After Collectible

The Famous Slam-Dunking Skullman Tie-Dyed Tees are Still Popular after 30 Years and are a Much Sought After Collectible

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tie Dyed Slam-Dunking Skeleton jerseys became an international household icon when seen on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. They were created by a New York fashion designer and given to the 1992 Lithuanian Olympic Men’s basketball team to wear as they received their bronze medals on the podium at the medal ceremonies for the world to see. They were created just so the team could have something fun to wear in the form of 20 shirts. Not to sell. No money was to be made.Immediately the public wanted to know where they came from and where they could buy one. The way-out warmups were actually created by New York fashion designer and Licensor Greg Speirs . Once the shirts started selling they became the hottest collectible. The designer who created them saw it as great opportunity to help the team and Lithuanian charities. So once the shirts started to be sold the designer chose to donate all of what would have been his profits to the team. Instead of receiving any royalties, he chose to donate 100% of what would have been his profits from the sales of his shirts to fund the team. At that point he became the major funder of the team and to subsequently fund Lithuanian children’s charities.The story about the famous t-shirt was also documented in the in the 2012 movie: "The Other Dream Team." The film highlights the Lithuanians’ experiences behind the Iron Curtain, where elite athletes were subjected to brutalities of Communist rule. As they hid from KGB agents and feared for their lives, Lithuania’s basketball stars always shared a common goal – to utilize their athletic gifts to help free their country. Aside from the hardships on the road to the 92' Olympics, the film celebrates the artist’s famous Skullman tie-dyed uniforms now a historic piece of Olympic history and Lithuanian basketball culture.Skullman and the 1992 shirts and artifacts were also enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame on Dec. 07, 1993: a day living in infamy becoming the first & only cartoon character to be "enshrined" in any Hall of Fame:"It's all about independence, and the freedom to pursue dreams without interference. The Lithuanians became independent after the Soviet breakaway and after the Berlin Wall came down. A lot of things were happening simultaneously in many of the Baltic States. The Lithuanians were now independent and had the opportunity to flourish and pursue their dreams in freedom. The 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Team really symbolizes a spirit of freedom to me, and winning the bronze medal was not only a victory in sports but also symbolized a triumph over communism itself. Independence means we have the freedom to succeed or fail as individuals, benefit and flourish from the fruits of our labor in a free enterprise system. In the free world you have independence. It’s all about freedom. You work together as a team, but at the same time have the freedom to excel as an individual within that team," said Speirs.Listen to the interview:About the designer:Greg Speirs is the creator of the 1970’s rock magazine Grooves and came up in the New York publishing and advertising world during the 1970’s and 1980’s, named to Who’s Who in the World & Who’s Who in America. Past projects include Olympic bobsleds for Prince Albert of Monaco.“This is the 30th year Anniversary year of the original 1992 shirt. The brand has been marketed and sold consistently for 30 years. A big part of the brand’s popularity and longevity is its collectability aspect. Demand and popularity increases to this day. It’s a real collectible” according to Mike Thompson, licensing director of Slammin’ Sports. The original 1992 and 30th Anniversary Editions Tees and Hoodies are available now from the www.Skullman.com website.“This year we released the Official 30th Anniversary Editions of the Original 1992 Lithuania Tie Dyebrand basketball tees and hoodies featuring the iconic Skullmantrademark slam dunking a flaming basketball. The new releases give the public another chance to own a piece of history. The story about Greg's Tie Dye Uniforms was a major news event impacting popular culture, took its place in sports history & had a major influence on the future of sports fashion, changing the way it was looked at. The Tie Dyed Slammin Skullman became a household icon and legendary piece of sports fashion history and forever part of Olympics, sports, fashion & Lithuanian folklore." added Mike. For the future Skullman.com is looking to place the brand with more wholesalers and in major department stores and sports apparel chains like Macy's and the Foot Locker. Official/Original source."The 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Team represents what happens in freedom...people excel. The Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton symbolized a team coming up from nothing and the ashes. If you could condense this story down to just one phrase it would be freedom and free enterprise" added Speirs.The Original 1992 T-Shirts & the 30th Anniversary Editions are available at the www.Skullman.com website.

