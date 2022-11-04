Submit Release
Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison’s Travel to Geneva, Vienna, and Paris

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison will travel to Geneva, Paris, and Vienna on November 7-14, 2022, for consultations with counterparts from a range of international organizations.  Those consultations will include the Assistant Secretary’s first meeting with Volker Türk in his new role as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as meetings with leadership at the World Health Organization, UN Refugee Agency, and International Labor Organization.  The Assistant Secretary will also meet with Amy E. Pope, the U.S. candidate for Director General of the International Organization for Migration.

In Vienna, the Assistant Secretary will have meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Atomic Energy Agency.  In Paris, the Assistant Secretary will have a series of meetings on global issues, including human rights, with counterparts in the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

