Reminder: Weekend Closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge in Swatara Township Begins Tonight

Higher than normal traffic volumes expected on detour routes and adjacent roadways

Harrisburg, PA – This is a reminder that a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge spanning the interstate in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, is set to begin at 9:00 PM tonight. The interstate is expected to reopen by 6:00 AM Monday, Nov. 7.


The I-83 closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to remove damaged beams from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate. Detours will be in place. Motorists should plan extra time for their travels.


I-83 Northbound Detours:


Motorists traveling northbound on I-83 should take westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81 to I-83.


Motorists traveling eastbound on Route 581 to northbound I-83 should take southbound I-83 to Exit 40B (New Cumberland), turn left onto Carlisle Road (Route 2018), left onto northbound I-83 to westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81, to I-83.


Please note: 

- Local traffic in Harrisburg may use northbound I-83 between Front Street and 32nd Street.

- I-83 Exit 41B (Lemoyne) will be closed to prohibit traffic from using local roads.

- Lowther Street on-ramp to northbound I-83 will be closed.


I-83 Southbound Detours:


Motorists traveling southbound on I-81 should continue on southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83.


Motorists traveling on southbound I-83 should take Exit 47 (US 322 E/Hershey/Eisenhower Blvd). Once on Eisenhower Boulevard, exit to Paxton Street (I-83 South/Paxton Street), to the southbound I-83 on-ramp.


Motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 283 should take northbound I-83, to southbound I-81, to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83.


Motorists traveling westbound on Route 322 should take northbound I-83 to southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83.


Also, South 40th Street (Route 3005) between Derry Street (Route 3012) and Paxton Street will be closed due to the higher anticipated volumes on Paxton Street.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


