Leadership L.A. graduates class of 2022

The Southern California Leadership Network (SCLN) recently graduated its 45th class of Leadership Los Angeles, adding 39 LA County community leaders to its extensive alumni network - an ever-growing collective encompassing advocacy and civic-minded professionals from business, nonprofit, and government sectors.With a focus on addressing "wicked problems" in Los Angeles such as homelessness, environmental racism, community safety, and health equity, the eight-month community education course included intensive presentations and discussions with civic, corporate, and nonprofit leaders involving such interrelated topics as: Sustainability, Economic Development, Power Hubs, Policing, Transit, Goods Movement, and Education."We're fortunate to bring together nationally renowned presenters, thought-leaders, and deeply informed contributors that help spotlight some valiant efforts to solve wicked problems in Los Angeles County and beyond," said SCLN Program Director Kauleen Menard . "This class has weaved diverse perspectives into tightly-knit relationships that I know will help drive change."Class of 2022 "LLA" graduates represent a broad range of professional and personal experiences, perspectives, and specialties, not limited to healthcare, energy, arts, news, community organizing, government affairs, human rights, youth development, economic development, environmental science, engineering, beautification, communications, international relations, business analysis, strategic planning, policy, packaging, tech, data science, transit, decarbonization, hydrology, public health, homelessness, history, cultural memory, collective impact, meditation, nature, much more:Mario Ceballos -- Kaiser PermanenteJosh Berger -- SparkReach Innovative LeadershipPatty Ross -- Golden State MarketingJoy Williams -- Junior League of Los AngelesJay Yoon -- LA MetroFiammetta Piazza -- PolsinelliOmar Carrillo Tinajero -- Center for Community InvestmentAlicia Montgomery -- Center for Powerful Public SchoolsGrant Aguinaldo -- Envera ConsultingRebecca Stumme -- Southern California Public RadioKristin Friedrich -- LA County Dept of Arts and CultureCarol Peralta -- WildwoodsEileen Ryder -- ParsonsJulio Cruz -- Para Los NinosHilary Ku'uleinani Brown -- EKALindsay Thomas -- JVS SoCalJimmy Gandhi -- California State University, NorthridgePamela Gorgei -- DeloitteJesse Landis -- Landis Message & MediaJacob Jauregui -- Collaborate, Inc.Roseny Carrero Morales -- Artist/ActressMarilyn Headley -- Meadows Mental Health Policy InstituteTalitha Tyler -- City of HopeKristen Aster -- The People ConcernCindy Lee -- Los Angeles Area Chamber of CommerceThomas Quill -- SoCalGasSharon Szmolyan Stein -- Solve ItJenn Baughman -- Southern California Public RadioSammy Ahmed -- SoCalGasIrma Rossana Perez -- Children's InstituteSayon Syprasoeuth -- United Cambodian CommunityNadia Bess -- SoCalGasBattina Cooper -- LA MetroKatherine La Spada -- Blue Shield of CaliforniaPriscilla Hamilton -- SoCalGasKristin Miller -- Children's InstituteDoug Gerry -- Southern California Public RadioJoanna Calabrese -- Music Center FoundationAnna Marie Cruz -- Initiative for a Competitive Inner CitySome graduation photos are available here (more available upon request): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1s01LTdRkE3TOhKNLJGR-vS_lmWv7Bofz About SCLN:The Southern California Leadership Network envisions a more dynamic and prosperous region and state led by informed, collaborative, inspired, diverse, and capable leaders serving all communities.Since 1987, the Southern California Leadership Network has equipped over 3,500 civic-minded individuals with regional knowledge and skills to create and lead informed solutions addressing quality-of-life issues across Los Angeles, Southern California, and the state. Alumni comprise exemplary individuals leveraging SCLN experience to serve as some of the most innovative nonprofit leaders, business leaders, and public servants/officials in Southern California.For further info visit LeadershipNetwork.org