Leadership L.A. graduates class of 2022
Part of the Southern California Leadership Network (SCLN), eight-month program designed to inspire, prepare, and connect leaders to drive change
We bring together nationally renowned presenters, thought-leaders, and deeply informed contributors that help spotlight some valiant efforts to solve wicked problems in Los Angeles County and beyond.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southern California Leadership Network (SCLN) recently graduated its 45th class of Leadership Los Angeles, adding 39 LA County community leaders to its extensive alumni network - an ever-growing collective encompassing advocacy and civic-minded professionals from business, nonprofit, and government sectors.
With a focus on addressing “wicked problems” in Los Angeles such as homelessness, environmental racism, community safety, and health equity, the eight-month community education course included intensive presentations and discussions with civic, corporate, and nonprofit leaders involving such interrelated topics as: Sustainability, Economic Development, Power Hubs, Policing, Transit, Goods Movement, and Education.
“We’re fortunate to bring together nationally renowned presenters, thought-leaders, and deeply informed contributors that help spotlight some valiant efforts to solve wicked problems in Los Angeles County and beyond,” said SCLN Program Director Kauleen Menard. “This class has weaved diverse perspectives into tightly-knit relationships that I know will help drive change.”
Class of 2022 “LLA” graduates represent a broad range of professional and personal experiences, perspectives, and specialties, not limited to healthcare, energy, arts, news, community organizing, government affairs, human rights, youth development, economic development, environmental science, engineering, beautification, communications, international relations, business analysis, strategic planning, policy, packaging, tech, data science, transit, decarbonization, hydrology, public health, homelessness, history, cultural memory, collective impact, meditation, nature, much more:
Mario Ceballos -- Kaiser Permanente
Josh Berger -- SparkReach Innovative Leadership
Patty Ross -- Golden State Marketing
Joy Williams -- Junior League of Los Angeles
Jay Yoon -- LA Metro
Fiammetta Piazza -- Polsinelli
Omar Carrillo Tinajero -- Center for Community Investment
Alicia Montgomery -- Center for Powerful Public Schools
Grant Aguinaldo -- Envera Consulting
Rebecca Stumme -- Southern California Public Radio
Kristin Friedrich -- LA County Dept of Arts and Culture
Carol Peralta -- Wildwoods
Eileen Ryder -- Parsons
Julio Cruz -- Para Los Ninos
Hilary Ku'uleinani Brown -- EKA
Lindsay Thomas -- JVS SoCal
Jimmy Gandhi -- California State University, Northridge
Pamela Gorgei -- Deloitte
Jesse Landis -- Landis Message & Media
Jacob Jauregui -- Collaborate, Inc.
Roseny Carrero Morales -- Artist/Actress
Marilyn Headley -- Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute
Talitha Tyler -- City of Hope
Kristen Aster -- The People Concern
Cindy Lee -- Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce
Thomas Quill -- SoCalGas
Sharon Szmolyan Stein -- Solve It
Jenn Baughman -- Southern California Public Radio
Sammy Ahmed -- SoCalGas
Irma Rossana Perez -- Children’s Institute
Sayon Syprasoeuth -- United Cambodian Community
Nadia Bess -- SoCalGas
Battina Cooper -- LA Metro
Katherine La Spada -- Blue Shield of California
Priscilla Hamilton -- SoCalGas
Kristin Miller -- Children's Institute
Doug Gerry -- Southern California Public Radio
Joanna Calabrese -- Music Center Foundation
Anna Marie Cruz -- Initiative for a Competitive Inner City
About SCLN:
The Southern California Leadership Network envisions a more dynamic and prosperous region and state led by informed, collaborative, inspired, diverse, and capable leaders serving all communities.
Since 1987, the Southern California Leadership Network has equipped over 3,500 civic-minded individuals with regional knowledge and skills to create and lead informed solutions addressing quality-of-life issues across Los Angeles, Southern California, and the state. Alumni comprise exemplary individuals leveraging SCLN experience to serve as some of the most innovative nonprofit leaders, business leaders, and public servants/officials in Southern California.
For further info visit LeadershipNetwork.org.
