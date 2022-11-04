Submit Release
Actelis Networks to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT networks, will hold a conference call on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Company CEO Tuvia Barlev and CFO Yoav Efron will host the call.

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. & Canada dial-in (toll-free): (800) 715-9871
International dial-in (toll): +1(646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 6957723

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Actelis Network’s website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 18, 2022.

US Toll-free replay number: (800) 770-2030
International replay number (toll): +1(609) 800-9909
Conference ID: 6957723

About Actelis Networks, Inc.
Actelis Networks is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Ralf Esper
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949-574-3860
ASNS@gatewayir.com

 


Primary Logo

