Interview with Critically Acclaimed NYT Best-Selling Author Marshall Goldsmith Reveals Life Lessons

Marshall Goldsmith The Earned Life

‘The Earned Life’ is Goldsmith’s fourth NYT Best Seller and on Amazon Editor's Best Book list

Captain of your ship or tossed upon the sea? Definitely the former, says Marshall Goldsmith, a New York Times No. 1 best-selling author and the world's premier leadership thinker according to Harvard Business Review.

“Some people believe that our lives are basically controlled by our environment—that we are subject to triggers in our environment, subject to fate. For others, our lives are the opposite, a matter of choice” says Goldsmith, whose newest book, The Earned Life, is his fourth NYT bestseller and an Amazon Editor's Choice Best Book of 2022 So Far. “We’re not gods, we don’t have total control, but we have quite a bit of agency over our lives, and that means we’re leading the lives we want rather than the lives we have to live. Choosing our lives means, in essence, plotting your own course rather than having a course plotted for you by the environment.”

Goldsmith was interviewed Nov. 1 on Thought Economics, an online intellectual journal recognized for exclusive interviews with Nobel Prize winners, world-renowned thinkers, artists, entertainers, athletes, and others, including Sir Richard Branson, Noam Chomsky, Buzz Aldrin, Dr. Jane Goodall, Will.I.Am, Bear Grylls, Russell Simmons, and Claudia Schiffer.

In the interview, Goldsmith identifies two seemingly paradoxical lifestyles, both of which hinder people from choosing their own lives: comfortable success and the never-ending pursuit thereof.

“Having purpose in life means you are much less likely to waste your time living vicariously, but the challenge is that the addictive nonsense around us takes time away from finding our purpose,” he explains. “There was a famous experiment in 1972, the Stanford Marshmallow Experiment. Researchers said to a child, ‘I’m going to give you a marshmallow, if you eat it now you only have one, but if you wait, you’ll get 2’– the research showed that the kids waited and delayed their gratification. In life, however, how long will you wait? And what for? Will you eat the marshmallows you have, or are you going to die as an old man in a room surrounded by uneaten marshmallows?”

Goldsmith’s teachings seem to suggest that while purposefully and successfully working toward a goal is desirable so is enjoying the fruit of those labors.

BIO: Dr. Marshall Goldsmith has written or edited fifty-one books, which have sold over three million copies, been translated into thirty-two languages, and become bestsellers in twelve countries. He is the only living author with two books on Amazon’s list of the 100 Best Leadership & Success Books Ever Written. His bestsellers include Triggers, What Got You Here Won’t Get You There, MOJO, Succession: Are You Ready?, The Leader of the Future, and How Women Rise, with lead author Sally Helgesen.

Goldsmith’s acknowledgements include Global Gurus – Corps D ’Elite Award for Lifetime Contribution in both Leadership and Coaching; Harvard Business Review – World’s #1 Leadership Thinker; Institute for Management Studies – Lifetime Achievement Award for Teaching; American Management Association – 50 great thinkers who have influenced the field of management; and BusinessWeek – 50 great leaders in America.

His life is featured in the documentary movie The Earned Life and The New Yorker profile “The Better Boss.” He is one of a select few executive coaches who has worked with over 200 major CEOs and their management teams. He served on the advisory board of the Peter Drucker Foundation for ten years.

