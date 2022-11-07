FleetNow Continues to Grow, Adds Two New Members to Its Dealer Support Team
I look forward to helping my existing sales network even more through FleetNow. After witnessing their rapid growth over the last two years, I am excited to be taking on this new role.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FleetNow has hired equipment sales and purchasing expert, Alex Diamond, as its new National Account Manager. The move cements the equipment marketplace and software company's position in the heavy equipment resale market providing sellers and buyers with additional support services.
"I look forward to helping my existing sales network even more through FleetNow," Diamond says. "After witnessing their rapid growth over the last two years, I am excited to be taking on this new role."
IronTek Solutions’ FleetNow has over $500 million in assets available for sale at https://buyfleetnow.com, and is adding new equipment daily to the online marketplace.
Before FleetNow, Diamond was the sales and purchasing manager at Coast to Coast Equipment, where she served since 2018. Alex managed over $30 million in assets and was integral to growing Coast to Coast’s business over the past five years.
Hannah Workman will be joining Diamond at FleetNow as Equipment Account Manager. Workman will focus on supporting the equipment sellers and rental yards that list their equipment on FleetNow while simplifying the process of purchasing heavy equipment for retail buyers. Workman comes to FleetNow from Budget Dumpster, where she successfully led a team of customer service representatives.
About FleetNow by IronTek Solutions
IronTek Solutions is an equipment services company that provides rental yards and equipment dealers with unique software and marketing solutions to increase profits and save time. IronTek’s flagship product, FleetNow, is the fastest growing, most flexible platform in the industry.
Launched in 2020, BuyFleetNow.com achieved over 1 million equipment views, and 100,000 site visits per month in under a year.
FleetNow provides the heavy equipment industry with exceptional solutions to improve their businesses and their communities.
