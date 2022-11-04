Submit Release
Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen’s 6th Annual IO Next Summit available on demand on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12:55 PM GMT, 7:55 AM ET, in London, United Kingdom
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET in New York, New York

A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens using chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
christina@sternir.com


