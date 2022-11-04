2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Pladoo’s Expedition to Lion Den by Steven Akinnfest

Witness the Astonishing Teamwork and Dedication Manifested in Steven Akinnfest’s Dr. Pladoo’s Expedition at the 2022 Texas Book Festival

This book is about a group of young adults whose desire is to see the lion den and capture their images right out of the lions’ natural habitat was more of an unquenchable flame” — Excerpt from Dr. Pladoo's Expedition

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An enthralling story filled with adventure, determination, research, and cooperation is one of Authors Press’ featured books for this year’s Texas Book Festival, which will take place on November 5 and 6, 2022.

Mr. Tyrone H. Phillipson is a mentor to a group of mentally challenged individuals, including those who are diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder, and ADHD. He is collectively known as "Dr. Pladoo" to his mentees, for he never failed to start their class with the mantra "DReam, PLan, DOo".

The adventure begins when Dr. Pladoo and his mentees are tasked with handling a project for the school’s fundraising event—to take photographs of lions in their natural habitat. Dr. Pladoo’s colleagues were against the idea, for they seemed unfit to carry the task, but Dr. Pladoo and his mentees proved them wrong through their dedication, teamwork, and effort.

Steven Akinnfest is a resident of New York; he worked as an accountant, a technician, and a teacher.

Grab a copy of Steven Akinnfest’s Dr. Pladoo’s Expedition through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book retailers online.

