2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Michael and Ralph by Jestina Weems

A Story of Self Love and Extraordinary Friendship Will Be One of The Highlights of This Year’s Texas Book Festival

It may be hard to believe, but soon you will see how Michael the squirrel becomes friends with a rat named Ralph.”
— Excerpt from Michael & Ralph

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 -- Jestina Weems' Michael & Ralph is one of Authors Press' highlights, along with other renowned authors and their literary works, in the upcoming Texas Book Festival this November 5–6, 2022.

Michael & Ralph is a tale of extraordinary friendship; an unexpected connection between Michael the squirrel and Ralph the rat. This may be hard to believe in a real-life setting, but in this fictional book, the sky's the limit.

Jestina Weems wrote this wonderful tale to teach her readers, especially the little ones, to let go of their fears and learn how to conquer the fear of meeting new faces and being in new places. Weems aims to teach children not just to be kind to others, but to themselves too. She dedicated this book to her oldest son and named the characters after her brothers who had departed this world. In this book, Jestina Weems emphasizes the importance of respecting each other's differences, loving yourself, being courageous, and identifying one’s purpose in life.

Michael & Ralph
Written by Jestina Weems
2022 Texas Book Festival | Featured Books

