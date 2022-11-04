Insights on the Spark Plug Global Market to 2030 - Rising Demand for Fuel Efficient Vehicles and Introduction of Stringent Norms Regarding Carbon Emissions is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spark Plug Market By Type, By Material, By End-Use, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the spark plug market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Spark plug transmits high voltage electrical energy to ignite the air-fuel mixture in combustion chamber. It also assists in removal of heat from combustion chamber. Spark plugs are used in internal combustion engine driven vehicles, aircrafts, boats, industrial & oil field engines, power mowers, and chain saws. Platinum and iridium spark plugs are used for modern engines, owing to their enhanced performance, durability, reliability, and firing efficiency.

Increase in demand from the marine sector for recreational boats, such as bay or flats boats, cabin cruisers, deck boats, and inboard ski/wakeboard boats drives the growth of the spark plugs industry. Most boats are equipped with one or more than one cylinder gasoline or natural gas-powered engine, which requires a spark plug for its ignition process. Factors, such as compact boat size, change in boat engine technologies, and rise in tourism industry across the globe drive the growth of recreational boat market, which boost the demand for the marine spark plugs.

The market is driven by rise in demand for fuel efficient vehicles, introduction of stringent norms regarding carbon emissions, increase in demand for passenger vehicles in developing nations, and growth in demand for leisure boats & personal watercraft from marine sector.

However, rise in adoption of electric vehicles and engine downsizing to reduce weight of vehicles hinder the growth of the global spark plug market. On Contrary, increase in adoption of natural gas-powered vehicles and technological advancements are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global spark plug market.

The report segments the global spark plug market on the basis of type, electrode material, end-use, sales channel, and region. By type, the market is fragmented into hot spark plug and cold spark plug. Depending on electrode material, the market is categorized into copper, platinum, iridium, and others.

According to end-use, the market is segmented into automotive, marine, and others. As per the sales channel, the market is segmented into original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global spark plug market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall spark plug market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global spark plug market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current spark plug market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: SPARK PLUG MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Hot Spark Plug

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Cold Spark Plug

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SPARK PLUG MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Copper

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Platinum

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Iridium

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SPARK PLUG MARKET, BY END-USE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Automotive

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Marine

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: SPARK PLUG MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Aftermarket

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: SPARK PLUG MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Denso Corporation

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 E3 Spark Plugs

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Ford Motor Company

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 General Motors Company

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Tenneco Inc.

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Valeo S.A.

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Weichai Power Co., Ltd.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgn8hm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets