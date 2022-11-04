Romel De Silva stars in Season 3 of Apple TV+'s Emmy Award Winning "Ghostwriter," as Oliver Ramos, the titular ghost of the series.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Filipino-American actor and comedian Romel De Silva is cast in the award winning series Ghostwriter, after appearing in He’s All That, starring Tik Tok’s Addison Rae and Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan. His newest role in Ghostwriter, tells the story of a ghost that haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world employing a group of friends to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business.

This season of Ghostwriter features an entirely new cast. Princess K. Mapp, Nour Assaf, and Daire Mcleod lead the series as the new group solving the ghost’s mysteries. The latest installment dives into stories inspired by “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Bayou Magic” and more. Other notable guest stars including Randall Park (“WandaVision”) as Lion in “The Ghost of Oz” journey, Jay Baruchel (“This Is the End”) as Ralph The Mouse in “The Ghost, The Mouse and The Motorcycle” quest, Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart (“Hacks”) as Charlotte and Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”) as Wilbur in “The Ghost’s Web” adventure.

The Emmy Award-winning series, which has also earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award and recognition from Common Sense Media since its debut, was developed for television by J.J. Johnson and Andrew Orenstein with Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny directing five episodes from the season. Matheny and Orenstein executive produce alongside Johnson, Christin Simms, and Blair Powers for Sinking Ship Entertainment and Kay Wilson Stallings for Sesame Workshop.

ABOUT ROMEL:

Actor Romel De Silva is a BFA graduate of the American Musical Dramatic Academy. After graduating, he began working professionally as an actor in television, films, and commercials. Notable credits include a recurring role as Kyle in “Heathers” (Paramount Network), Sebastian Woo in “He’s All That” (Netflix), Sawyer Friedman in “The Prank” starring Rita Moreno (XRM Media), guest starring as Raoul in “iCarly” (Nickelodeon/Paramount Plus) and recurring as Greg in “American Auto” (NBC).

Romel also coaches kids/teens in Monrovia, California through Centre Stage Inc. Centre Stage Inc. has been a pillar of the community for 20+ years and notable alumni include Derek Klena (Anastasia, Jagged Little Pill), Marlow Barkley (Netflix’s Slumberland, Apple TV+ Spirited) and Robert Ramirez (Penn and Teller’s Fool Us). His curriculum includes acting for the camera, musical theatre, and stage acting techniques.

In his spare time Romel De Silva is an active Television Academy member and Sag-Aftra Union Member. He also co-founded MSD productions with Marcus Daniel releasing 2 highly reviewed full-length Musicals during the pandemic. He is also a member of Funny By Association, a viral sketch comedy group. He is very vocal about diversity and inclusion in film and tv as a Filipino American actor.

WEBSITES: imdb.me/romeldesilva

SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram/Facebook: @romeldesilva

